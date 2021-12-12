Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.33 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,754,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

