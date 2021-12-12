Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post $190.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

