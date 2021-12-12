Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,432,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

