Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,535. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $12.89.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
