Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,535. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

