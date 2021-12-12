Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 489,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,992. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.