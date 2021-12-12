Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 152,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,114. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.96.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
