Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 152,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,114. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

