Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 0.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

