Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce $46.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.58. 767,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,869. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.99.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,742 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,894. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.