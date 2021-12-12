Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $48.33 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

