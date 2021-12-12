Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $80.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.