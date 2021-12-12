AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE ABC opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

