Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $292.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.90.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,231. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.68 and a 200-day moving average of $272.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

