American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report $69.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.81 million and the highest is $70.69 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 2,378,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. American Well has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

