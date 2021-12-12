American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-$2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $18.21 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

