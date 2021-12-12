American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.02-$2.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

