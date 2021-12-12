American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Critical Review

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American International Group and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 4 1 2.50 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 11.73% 6.01% 0.66% ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Group and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 1.03 -$5.94 billion $6.37 8.54 ICC $56.52 million 0.98 $3.53 million $2.12 7.91

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American International Group beats ICC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.