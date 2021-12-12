American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEPPL opened at $49.50 on Thursday.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.