American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Trading Down 0.6%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.11 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,004,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,149,000.

