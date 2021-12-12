American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

