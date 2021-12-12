AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron Sells 312,500 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMC opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

