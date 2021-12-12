Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (NYSE:AMAM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 15th

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,820,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

