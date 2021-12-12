Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,719.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

