Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,501,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,719.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

