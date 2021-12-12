Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

