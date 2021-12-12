Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 254 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.