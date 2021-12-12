Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $297.42 and a one year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

