Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

