Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.