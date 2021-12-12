Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

