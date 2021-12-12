Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $321.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

