Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,032 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 747,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

