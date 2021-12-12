Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1,143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alleghany by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Alleghany by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y opened at $675.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $668.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

