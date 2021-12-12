Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $339.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

