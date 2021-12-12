Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up to $45.75

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.75, but opened at $48.01. Agilysys shares last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Agilysys by 30.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 118.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 29.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.