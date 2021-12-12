Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

