AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.43.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.21. 814,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,363. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.34 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.