Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

