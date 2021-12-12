Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

