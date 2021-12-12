AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

