9,929 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.31% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.