98 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,753.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

