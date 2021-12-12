$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $372.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,594 shares of company stock worth $9,065,775. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

