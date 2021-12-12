$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $9.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.55 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $42.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,732. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

