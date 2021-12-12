86,356 Shares in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Verb Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

