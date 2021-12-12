7,898 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.37. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

