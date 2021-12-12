$75.49 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $75.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $595.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

