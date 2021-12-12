65,732 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

