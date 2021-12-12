$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $64.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.94 million to $64.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $767.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.