$6.64 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report sales of $6.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $24.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 162,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.33. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

