$583.02 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $583.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.05 million to $588.90 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 218,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

